MCF Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 142.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 67.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.52. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $39.08.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

