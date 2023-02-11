MCF Advisors LLC Takes $34,000 Position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XMTR. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Xometry by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Xometry by 816.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 183,696 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xometry by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Xometry by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 16,364 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xometry by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,138,000 after buying an additional 725,280 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 1,442 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $44,139.62. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,567.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 1,442 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $44,139.62. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,567.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $268,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 815,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,475,895.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,737 shares of company stock worth $4,349,673 in the last 90 days. 30.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Xometry from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

Xometry stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.30. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.73 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 21.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

