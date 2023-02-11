MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MDU opened at $30.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average is $29.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. MDU Resources Group has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $32.19.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 146,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 61,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 45,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 118,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

