Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$2.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

MDP stock opened at C$7.75 on Friday. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of C$2.80 and a 52-week high of C$9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$148.54 million and a PE ratio of -4.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.75.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

