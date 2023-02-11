MetaMUI (MMUI) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last Week

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. MetaMUI has a total market cap of $87.18 million and $124,003.80 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMUI coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000824 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI launched on March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

