MetisDAO (METIS) Price Hits $35.16 on Major Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $35.16 or 0.00161946 BTC on major exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $155.75 million and approximately $6.81 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010227 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00047369 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031741 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001935 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00019712 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00219931 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002954 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,429,703 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,429,702.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 34.19221502 USD and is up 10.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $15,227,178.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

