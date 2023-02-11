Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.55-8.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $43.55-$43.95 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,396.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MTD traded down $21.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,513.31. 163,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,730. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,609.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,496.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,353.03. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 29,822.35% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 42.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,396.64, for a total transaction of $13,966,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total value of $9,615,257.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,396.64, for a total value of $13,966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $99,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,026 shares of company stock worth $41,416,937 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,817,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

