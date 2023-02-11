Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR – Get Rating) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. 140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Micron Solutions Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43.

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter.

About Micron Solutions

Micron Solutions, Inc is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces engineered, medical device technologies requiring precision machining and injection molding. The firm also manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and consumer product applications.

