MiL.k (MLK) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $79.28 Million

MiL.k (MLK) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One MiL.k token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. MiL.k has a total market cap of $79.28 million and $1.56 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MiL.k alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.09 or 0.00435194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,298.93 or 0.28828024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000195 BTC.

MiL.k Token Profile

MiL.k’s launch date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,177,283 tokens. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog.

MiL.k Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MiL.k Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MiL.k and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.