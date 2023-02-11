Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) versus Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Head to Head Comparison

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) and Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Milestone Scientific and Cadre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Scientific -83.47% -57.29% -44.46% Cadre 0.80% 3.86% 1.36%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.8% of Milestone Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of Cadre shares are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of Milestone Scientific shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.9% of Cadre shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Milestone Scientific has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadre has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Milestone Scientific and Cadre’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Scientific $10.31 million 4.41 -$6.82 million ($0.12) -5.50 Cadre $427.29 million 2.03 $12.66 million $0.08 291.04

Cadre has higher revenue and earnings than Milestone Scientific. Milestone Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadre, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Milestone Scientific and Cadre, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A Cadre 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cadre has a consensus target price of $32.80, suggesting a potential upside of 40.89%. Given Cadre’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cadre is more favorable than Milestone Scientific.

Summary

Cadre beats Milestone Scientific on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc. is a biomedical technology research and development company, which patents, designs, and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Medical, and Corporate. The Corporate segment refers to executive management, investor relations, patents, trademarks, licensing agreements, new instruments developments, financing activities, and public company compliance costs. Its solutions include CompuFlo Epidural, CathCheck Verification System, and Single Tooth Anesthesia System. The company was founded on August 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Roseland, NJ.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products. The company also offers third-party products, such as uniforms, optics, boots, firearms, and ammunition. It serves first responders, such as state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue, explosive ordnance disposal technicians, emergency medical technicians, fishing, and wildlife enforcement and departments of corrections, as well as federal agencies including the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Interior, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Corrections, and various foreign government agencies. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

