MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Short Interest Down 43.5% in January

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MIND C.T.I. Trading Down 1.7 %

MNDO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.80. MIND C.T.I. has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $3.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 24.86%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MIND C.T.I. stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. Ltd ( NASDAQ:MNDO Get Rating ) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of MIND C.T.I. worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of MIND C.T.I. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

