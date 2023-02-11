MinePlex (PLEX) Tops One Day Volume of $2.15 Million

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last week, MinePlex has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. MinePlex has a total market cap of $60.41 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MinePlex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000876 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MinePlex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.55 or 0.00431695 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,196.65 or 0.28596240 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000195 BTC.

MinePlex Coin Profile

MinePlex (CRYPTO:PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,390,823 coins. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

MinePlex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MinePlex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinePlex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.