Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,666 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of 3M worth $67,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,685,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,229,834,000 after acquiring an additional 94,802 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after buying an additional 44,714 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,363,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $703,151,000 after purchasing an additional 167,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of 3M by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,557,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $589,837,000 after purchasing an additional 155,110 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $113.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.46 and its 200 day moving average is $124.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $161.60.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.