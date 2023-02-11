Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 7,465 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $54,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after purchasing an additional 422,355 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,019,000 after purchasing an additional 98,914 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,089,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,480,000 after buying an additional 145,409 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,201,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,205,000 after buying an additional 174,361 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,724,000 after buying an additional 40,186 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $247.67 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.21. The company has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.