Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $63.10 Million Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Snowflake worth $63,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 17.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,181 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,697,000 after acquiring an additional 354,757 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,450,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,420,000 after purchasing an additional 91,901 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,681,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,617,000 after purchasing an additional 260,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,505,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,457,000 after purchasing an additional 126,995 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $186,935.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $186,935.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE:SNOW opened at $157.33 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $321.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.70 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.50.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $557.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.81 million. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.28.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

