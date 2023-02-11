Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $75.55 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,716 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Automatic Data Processing worth $75,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 63,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $225.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.11. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Barclays lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

