Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $85.20 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,785 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $85,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 869.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares during the period. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,104.95 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,275.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $987.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $933.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.76 and a beta of 1.59.

MELI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,291.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

