Mizuho Lowers ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $36.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.56.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $61.44.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $25,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,375,545.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock worth $81,980,000. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

