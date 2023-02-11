Mizuho Raises BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target to $38.00

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $24.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BTAI. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.44.

BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance

BTAI stock opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. Analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $583,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,564.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,889 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,560 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The firm offers IGALMI, a proprietary, sublingual film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder in adults.

Featured Articles

