Mizuho Raises Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target to $115.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HAE. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of HAE opened at $80.58 on Wednesday. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $48.67 and a 1 year high of $91.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.29 and a 200-day moving average of $78.73.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $215,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

