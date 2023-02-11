Mizuho Raises New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Price Target to $51.00

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NJR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.75.

New Jersey Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $53.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.78 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 53.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $147,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,708.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of New Jersey Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 236,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 19,139 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

