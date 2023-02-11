Model N (NYSE:MODN) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Model N to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Model N in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Model N to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Model N Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. Model N has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $43.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Model N

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Model N had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $58.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Model N will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suresh Kannan sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $108,651.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,127.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John Ederer sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $42,548.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,083,425.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suresh Kannan sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $108,651.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,056 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,127.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,981 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,308. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Model N by 761.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Model N by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

