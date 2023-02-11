Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Lowered to $380.00 at Truist Financial

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $388.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $362.86.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $304.31 on Friday. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $374.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $316.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,700.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,194.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $214,363,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after acquiring an additional 538,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 338.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 547,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,757,000 after purchasing an additional 422,626 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

