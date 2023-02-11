Monero Price Hits $159.48 on Top Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last week, Monero has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.91 billion and approximately $89.12 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $159.48 or 0.00734153 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21,722.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.57 or 0.00430742 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015404 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00097950 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.94 or 0.00570564 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00187997 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,239,087 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.