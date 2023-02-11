Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT Raised to $525.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $450.00 to $525.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $432.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.09.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $492.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $541.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $395.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.50.

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total value of $113,137.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 203,584 shares in the company, valued at $82,555,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total value of $113,137.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 203,584 shares in the company, valued at $82,555,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,129 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,107,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 276,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,854,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 131,170 shares of company stock worth $53,454,985 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

