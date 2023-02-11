Moonbeam (GLMR) Reaches One Day Volume of $8.27 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00002037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $255.98 million and approximately $8.27 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 575,916,451 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

