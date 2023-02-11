Moreno Evelyn V Increases Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Moreno Evelyn V increased its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Graco were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in Graco by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Graco by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Graco by 10.6% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 192,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Graco by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Graco by 12.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

GGG stock opened at $70.82 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $72.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.76.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $555.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.72 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $1,481,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at $42,226,200.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,689 shares of company stock worth $5,618,704. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

