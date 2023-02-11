Morgan Stanley Boosts Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target to $90.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WH. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.13.

WH opened at $76.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.18 and a 200 day moving average of $70.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.86.

In other news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $291,200.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $605,230.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,428.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $291,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $955,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,250. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 511.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 53,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 44,479 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

