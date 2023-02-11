Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases Earnings Results

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 439.68%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 5.6 %

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $271.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $275.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.70 and a 200-day moving average of $249.60.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.39%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.02, for a total transaction of $321,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,905,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,825 shares of company stock worth $25,099,492 over the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 881.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 7.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.80.

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

