Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Short Interest Down 45.4% in January

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the January 15th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Motorsport Games Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of Motorsport Games stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.03. 327,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,972,756. Motorsport Games has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported ($7.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.90) by ($2.39). Motorsport Games had a negative return on equity of 140.22% and a negative net margin of 257.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 million.

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Motorsport Games in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorsport Games presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.53.

In related news, major shareholder Mike Zoi purchased 338,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.85. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,038,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,999.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Motorsport Games stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 55,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.30% of Motorsport Games as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

