Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) PT Raised to $35.00 at Citigroup

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $33.50 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Mplx from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mplx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.14.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.77. Mplx has a one year low of $27.47 and a one year high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). Mplx had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mplx will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,962,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,407 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Mplx by 34.0% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,661,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $121,489,000 after acquiring an additional 929,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Mplx by 610.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 969,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after purchasing an additional 832,907 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 3.9% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,221,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $589,465,000 after buying an additional 760,557 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Mplx by 10.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,798,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,027,000 after acquiring an additional 529,595 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

