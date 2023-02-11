MQS Management LLC Boosts Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 78.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $147.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.76 and a 52 week high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DLTR shares. OTR Global raised Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.81.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

