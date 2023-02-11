MQS Management LLC Decreases Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

MQS Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40,829 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,027,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,934,000 after purchasing an additional 144,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,805,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,790,000 after acquiring an additional 111,086 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 829,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $93.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.98 and a 200-day moving average of $87.49. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $101.00.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEIS. Cowen upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Featured Articles

