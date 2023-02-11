MQS Management LLC Invests $269,000 in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,896,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,333,000 after acquiring an additional 274,095 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,689,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,360,000 after acquiring an additional 160,397 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,566,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,625,000 after acquiring an additional 103,470 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,866,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,092,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,864,000 after acquiring an additional 78,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $62,043.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,921.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $531,969.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,968,759.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,921.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,771 shares of company stock worth $1,741,752 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average of $51.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

