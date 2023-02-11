MQS Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

MQS Management LLC reduced its stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,824,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 8.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 136,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 79.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 18,973 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 13.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 37,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 922.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWK opened at $14.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.36. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $23.54.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CWK shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

