MQS Management LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 819 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 38,727 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $371.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.27%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total value of $2,585,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,006,451.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $464,654.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,764,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total transaction of $2,585,868.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,006,451.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,653,037 shares of company stock worth $110,612,294 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Stories

