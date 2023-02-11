MQS Management LLC Takes $250,000 Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 113.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,073,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,601,000 after buying an additional 2,162,593 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $7,668,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 703,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,969,000 after buying an additional 577,993 shares during the period. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $16.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 6.70. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $17.98.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.3861 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. CNH Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.42 to $12.14 in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.51.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

