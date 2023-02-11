MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Announces $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.

MSA Safety has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 51 years. MSA Safety has a dividend payout ratio of 28.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MSA Safety to earn $5.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

MSA Safety Stock Up 0.5 %

MSA Safety stock opened at $136.63 on Friday. MSA Safety has a fifty-two week low of $108.75 and a fifty-two week high of $146.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.33 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MSA Safety from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

In other MSA Safety news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $563,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,946.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSA Safety

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Stories

