MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €280.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($301.08) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($279.57) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group set a €260.00 ($279.57) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €239.00 ($256.99) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €223.00 ($239.78) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($215.05) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MTX opened at €223.80 ($240.65) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €215.15 and its 200 day moving average price is €190.79. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €149.20 ($160.43) and a 12-month high of €221.10 ($237.74).

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

