MUSE ENT NFT One Day Volume Hits $413.82 (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market cap of $5.31 million and $413.82 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT was first traded on June 20th, 2022. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00700113 USD and is down -6.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $441.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

