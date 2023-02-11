MVL Trading Up 6.1% Over Last Week (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MVL token can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. MVL has a total market capitalization of $101.56 million and $1.69 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MVL

MVL launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,552,958,863 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MVL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

