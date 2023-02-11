My DeFi Pet (DPET) Market Capitalization Tops $1.85 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $838,948.17 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0630 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $314.07 or 0.01440102 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015468 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000569 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00036728 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.32 or 0.01684267 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,612 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.