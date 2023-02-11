Nano (XNO) Trading 6.9% Lower This Week

Nano (XNO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00003868 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $112.13 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,756.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.31 or 0.00428905 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015380 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00098359 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.42 or 0.00737350 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.59 or 0.00572637 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

