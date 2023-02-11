Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Update

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 50.9% from the January 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nanophase Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NANX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 62,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,626. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.17. Nanophase Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.89.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corp. engages in the development and provision of engineered nanomaterial solutions. The firm’s products include antimony tin oxide, bismuth oxide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide. It serves the personal care, plastics, textiles, exterior coatings, integrated circuit and data storage, optical surface polishing, and energy markets.

