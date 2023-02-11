Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.40.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 1.10. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $36.78.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $42.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.95 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 21.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 9,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $234,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 9,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $234,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $135,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 1,731 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $45,179.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,282,173 shares of company stock valued at $31,798,676. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 190.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 69.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 104.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 56,142 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 95.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

