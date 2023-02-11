National Bank Financial Raises Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target to C$67.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$61.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EIFZF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Exchange Income Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EIFZF opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $41.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.70.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

