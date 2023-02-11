National Bankshares Raises Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$67.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$61.00 to C$67.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EIF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$62.67.

Exchange Income Price Performance

EIF opened at C$53.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$37.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$52.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.76.

Exchange Income Dividend Announcement

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$586.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$536.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.69%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Articles

