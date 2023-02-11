National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.19-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.21. The company issued revenue guidance of -. National Retail Properties also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.19-3.25 EPS.

NNN traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $46.82. 895,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.84.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.29). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 43.29%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 117.02%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded National Retail Properties from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 50.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 88,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

