NEAR Protocol (NEAR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $82.17 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 12% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.91 billion and approximately $82.17 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.24 or 0.00010320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00082089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00062485 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00023994 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000244 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,573,235 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 852,573,235 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.24859384 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 219 active market(s) with $123,860,837.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

