Neblio (NEBL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.17 Million

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 11th. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00007310 BTC on popular exchanges. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $31.54 million and $1.17 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,787,636 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

